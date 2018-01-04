Puerto Rico Governor Announces Task Force to Examine Hurricane-Related Deaths - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
20180104_snowstorm_SOCIAL
Snow Buries Tri-State
13+ Inches, Wind Gusts Top 60 MPH in NY
OLY-NY
Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Complete coverage of relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico Governor Announces Task Force to Examine Hurricane-Related Deaths

The task force is expected to release its findings in 90 days

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet Four Inspiring Kids Tackling Cancer
    Getty Images/Joe Raedle
    In this October 6, 2017 file photo, Jose Javier Santana holds a Puerto Rican flag he found on the ground after Hurricane Maria passed through on October 6, 2017 in Utuado, Puerto Rico.

    Puerto Rico's governor on Thursday announced the creation of a task force that will examine the number of deaths related to Hurricane Maria, NBC News reported. 

    The task force is expected to release its findings in 90 days. 

    The death toll is over 60 but the issue of the death count has been controversial. Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and The New York Times suggest the real number may be more than 1,000. 

    Puerto Rico's public safety secretary will create and coordinate the process with the health, forensic and demographic registries, NBC News reported. 

    Blizzard Strikes East Coast After Bitter Cold Snap

    [NATL] Blizzard Strikes East Coast After Bitter Cold Snap
    Matt Rourke/AP
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us