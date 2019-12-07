PG&E Announces Settlement for Wildfire Victims Totaling Over $13B - NBC New York
PG&E Announces Settlement for Wildfire Victims Totaling Over $13B

By Mandela Linder

Published 2 hours ago

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    This Oct. 12, 2017, file photo shows CalFire firefighter Trevor Smith uses a hose as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California.

    PG&E has announced a settlement agreement with individual wildfire claimants for multiple fires totaling more than $13 billion.

    These fires include the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the Camp Fire in 2018 that leveled most of the town of Paradise. As a part of the settlement the company will also settle claims related to the Tubbs Fire and the Ghost Ship fire, although PG&E does not admit fault in those incidents.

    PG&E has also pledged to make changes within the organization to improve operations. These changes include appointing new leaders, completing infrastructure inspections and creating a Wildfire Assistance Fund.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story.

