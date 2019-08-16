Oscar Nominated Actor Peter Fonda Dies at 79

Peter Fonda, the two-time Oscar nominee, brother of Jane Fonda and son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda, has died, his family said Friday.

Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing "Easy Rider." He never won an Oscar but would later be nominated for best actor in "Ulee's Gold."

Family members said in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away."

He was 79.

He died on Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."