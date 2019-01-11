PD: Calif. Officer Shot, Killed Responding to Car Accident

A police officer in Davis was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident, and the suspect was still at large, according to UC Davis police. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

Officer in Davis Shot, Suspect Still on the Loose: UC Police

A police officer in Davis, west of Sacramento, California, was shot and killed Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident, and the suspect was still at large, according to the Davis Police Department.

The officer was identified as 22-year-old Natalie Corona. She had been on the job for only a few weeks.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Fifth and C streets near downtown, police said. Corona was responding to a three-car crash in that area, and shots were fired.

Corona was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she later died, police said.

Natalie Corona, 22, was shot and killed Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident. (Jan. 10, 2019)

Photo credit: Davis Police Department

Police issued a shelter in place across the city, and the UC campus was placed on lockdown as officers searched for the suspect, police said. The suspect was described as a male in his 20s, with an average build, wearing a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

Later Thursday night, police were focused on a house in the same general area of the shooting.

During a news conference late Thursday night, police said they had a credible lead on a possible suspect but declined to provide further details because it's "a tactical situation."

Vacaville police also responded to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help find the suspect should dial 911.