2 Dead in Pa. Senior Home Shooting, Gunman on the Loose

Police are searching across Pennsylvania for a Chester County man accused of shooting at his ex-wife and then killing his own parents after learning that his divorce was finalized. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous as the search continues.

Law enforcement officers across Pennsylvania are searching desperately for a gunman suspected of shooting and killing both his parents Wednesday -- after shooting at his ex-wife.

Bruce Rogal, 59, of Glenmore in Chester County, is still at large. Rogal is believed to be driving a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey minivan with the Pennsylvania license plate ENN 3549.

Rogal had been served with his final divorce order Wednesday, which awarded his home to his ex-wife, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said at a Wednesday night press conference.

After that, he drove to his ex-wife's home in West Bradford Township at 5:45 p.m. and shot at her six times as she changed oil in a car in her driveway, police said. She was not hurt, but other houses nearby were hit.

He then went to his parents' senior living center in nearby East Goshen Township at 6:15 p.m. and shot and killed them, police said. William and Nancy Rogal were both in their late 80s, Hogan said.

The murders stunned suburban neighborhoods outside of Philadelphia and led to blockades and lockdowns that stretched for miles.

At the nursing home, the Bellingham Senior Living Center on East Boot Road, staff were locked down for hours as a swarm of police, ATF and ambulances responded to the facility.

Mike Galczyk said his daughter, Cayley, is a server at Bellingham. "She’s texting us saying she’s hiding inside with her team," he said. "She told us to stay safe out here."

Cayley wasn't supposed to work Wednesday; she was called in to cover a shift. Her dad was just a few blocks away from picking her up when he was stopped by police roadblocks which were placed up to two miles around Bellingham. Galczyk was later able to reunite with his daughter.

Schools within the two-mile-wide roadblocks were locked down as a precaution. Some students were stuck for some time inside West Chester East High School, according to a message from the district's superintendent that was sent to parents. District officials had to coordinate their release with police.

The scene was finally secure after 10 p.m., Hogan said.

The divorce order "appears to be what set him off today," Hogan said at the press conference.

The Pennsylvania case was one of a series of shootings that made headlines on Wednesday across the nation.

In western Pennsylvania, a man facing charges stemming from a domestic violence arrest walked into a court building and shot and wounded four people, including a police officer. The gunman was shot by police and died.

In Wisconsin, four people were injured, one of them critically, when a heavily armed employee opened fire in the offices of a software company.