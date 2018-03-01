Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino has your weather forecast for Thursday, March 1 and the impacts of a powerful nor'easter heading toward the tri-state. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

What to Know A powerful nor'easter is expected to punish the tri-state area with heavy rains and damaging winds Thursday evening through early Saturday

Storm Team 4 says the main threats are coastal and inland flooding and wind gusts that could potentially take down tree limbs or power lines

Skies are expected to clear up by Sunday. Temps stay cooler, in the mid-40s, into the early part of next week

You know what they say about March rolling in like a lion.

A powerful nor'easter is set to begin its 36-hour assault on the tri-state Thursday, threatening to dump heavy rains across the region that could cause coastal and inland flooding and bring raging winds that could take down power lines and tree limbs.

Some spots will get heavy, wet snow, though flakes won't be much of a consideration in and around the city. Winds will be vicious in spots, with gusts potentially topping 60 mph and even nearing 70 mph on parts of Long Island as the storm system hovers over the region through Friday night.

Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Timing, Expectations for Nor'easter

Thursday is expected to be mostly dry until the early evening as showers move in and temperatures trend cooler. Friday is expected to be the nastiest day, with Storm Team 4 predicting intense winds, showers and periods of heavy rain, along with that wintry mix mucking up spots to the north and west of the city.

Storm Team 4 says the main threats are flooding -- 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning -- and wind gusts topping 60 mph across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut that could take down trees or power lines. Storm Team 4 says gusts up to 70 mph are possible for eastern Suffolk County, where a high wind warning has been issued for Friday morning through Saturday. Expect difficult rush hour commutes on Friday.

A high wind watch is in effect for much of the tri-state, including New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties, as well as Hudson, Essex, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties in New Jersey. Click here to see the latest weather alerts in your neighborhood.

These Are the 5 Best Beaches in the World, TripAdvisor Says

Several cycles of coastal flooding are possible during times of high tide on Friday and Saturday, and Storm Team 4 says high tidal departures could lead to up to 2 to 3 feet of water in low-lying areas. A coastal flood watch is in effect for Nassau, Suffolk, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties, as well as Queens.

A period of heavy wet snow is possible Friday into Friday night, especially across the higher elevation spots of northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut. A winter storm warning is in effect for Sullivan and Ulster counties starting Thursday night. A storm watch is in effect for Pike, Sussex, Orange and Passaic counties, as well. The city could see a slushy coating to an inch, with up to 5 inches possible to the extreme north and west of the city.

A spare rain or snow shower could linger into the early part of Saturday, Storm Team 4 says, but the skies are expected to clear up by Sunday. Temperatures stay cooler, in the mid-40s, into the early part of next week.

Extreme Weather Pics: 'Beast From the East' Freezes Europe