Newseum Removes 'Fake News' T-Shirts From Shop - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Newseum Removes 'Fake News' T-Shirts From Shop

The 'You Are Very Fake News' t-shirts are no longer available online nor in store

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Newseum Removes 'Fake News' T-Shirts From Shop
    newseum.com
    Examples of merchandise sold on the Newseum website.

    The Newseum, a museum dedicated to freedom of the press and the First Amendment, has pulled from its store T-shirts that featured President Donald Trump's description for the news media. 

    Shirts with the phrase, "You Are Very Fake News" were available on their website for $19.95 along with "Make America Great Again" hats. 

    "The Newseum has removed the 'You Are Very Fake News' t-shirts from the gift shop and online," Newseum spokeswoman Sonya Gavankar said in a statement on Saturday. "We made a mistake and we apologize. A free press is an essential part of our democracy and journalists are not the enemy of the people."

    Gavankar added that those particular "Fake News" shirts were meant as a "satirical rebuke," and that the Trump hats have been for sale in the museum's shop since the 2016 campaign.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us