Tx. Newlyweds Killed in Helicopter Crash After Leaving Wedding

The helicopter carrying Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler crashed in a remote area about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A newlywed couple was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash just hours after exchanging vows in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, officials said.

    The helicopter carrying Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler crashed in a remote area about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The helicopter's pilot was also killed in the crash, FAA spokeswoman Lynn Lunsford said. 

    The circumstances of the crash are unknown, the FAA said.

    The couple's wedding portal on the website The Knot noted their nuptials were taking place on Nov. 3 on Will Byler's family ranch in Uvalde.

    Will and Baille were both seniors at Sam Houston State University, according to The Houstonian, the school's student-run newspaper.    

    Family and friends took to social media over the weekend to share touching tributes to the newlyweds and posted photos and videos showing the happy couple dancing at the reception just hours earlier.

    FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

