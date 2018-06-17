The attorney general of New York on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of illegally using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire. (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

The New York attorney general’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Donald J. Trump Foundation is essentially a civil complaint, and while most would prefer being sued than being prosecuted, a civil action has the potential to do more damage than an indictment for the presidency, NBC News reported.

It remains an open question about whether a president is immune from indictment, arrest or prosecution while in office, but there is less debate about presidential immunity from civil suit. This mean’s the president is most likely less immune to a state attorney general’s petition that is civil in nature than he would be if the same attorney general tried to prosecute him.

If forced to defend himself against the petition, Trump will be forced to come up with answers for very serious allegations about his charitable organization.