27 Hurt in Northern California Light Rail Derailment

A spokesperson for Sacramento Regional Transit later described the incident as a collision between a passenger and maintenance train

Published Aug 23, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Updated 51 minutes ago

    At least 27 people were injured in a light rail derailment in Sacramento, California, late Thursday night, according to authorities. 

    The train derailed at about 9:45 p.m. PT, Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said. 

    One person suffered moderate injuries and 26 had minor injuries. Wade said 13 people were taken to area hospitals and the others were treated at the scene and released.

    Wade said it's the first time in his 19 years on the job that he's seen a train accident with such a high number of injuries. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

    A spokesperson for Sacramento Regional Transit later described the incident as a collision between a passenger and maintenance train, but officials are still investigating the cause.

    The train appears to be upright and on the track, Wade said.

    Sacramento fire officials said 15 ambulances and 40 firefighters were on the scene, KCRA reported.

