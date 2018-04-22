Four people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Nashville-area Waffle House early Sunday, police said.

Metro Nashville Police said the gunman began shooting at 3:25 a.m. at the Antioch restaurant. According to witnesses, police said, the gunman arrived in a pick-up truck and opened fire outside before walking into the Waffle House.

A patron who attempted to flee the restaurant struggled with the gunman for the firearm, according to police. The patron grabbed the gun from the man and tossed it behind the counter, officials added, and the gunman fled.

Police said witnesses saw the man shed his outer jacket a short distance from the Waffle House, and that he was last seen walking southbound on Mufresboro Pike, nude.

Police named Travis Reinking from Illinois as a person of interest and said the vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to Reinking.



