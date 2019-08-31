1 Dead, at Least 20 Injured After Shooting in West Texas

A feed from NBC's affiliate in Midland, Texas, KWES, will appear in the above video player.

One person is dead and at least 20 are injured in West Texas after at least one shooter driving a hijacked U.S. Postal Service truck started to fire indiscriminately Saturday afternoon, according to three senior U.S. law enforcement officials briefed on the incident.

One of the people injured was a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper, whose condition was unknown as of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, NBC News reported.

Midland police said one shooter was shot and killed at an Odessa movie theater.

Police said there was not an active shooter still at-large.

Midland police said the shooter was driving from Midland to Odessa on Interstate Highway 20 when the person stopped and shot a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper, KWES reports.

Both police departments encouraged drivers to get off the roads and stay indoors.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus is on lockdown. The university sent a tweet urging students and staff to stay in the dorms or offices until further notice.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, NBC News reports.

