‘Multiple Victims’ After Shooting in a Business Area in Maryland - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

‘Multiple Victims’ After Shooting in a Business Area in Maryland

Shooting reported just after 9 a.m. near Aberdeen. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

By Erica Jones

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    ‘Multiple Victims’ After Shooting in a Business Area in Maryland
    WBAL TV

    The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which there are multiple victims.

    The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Perryman, just south of Aberdeen, Maryland. The intersection is near a church and a business park. The exact location of the shooting is not clear.

    There are "multiple victims," the sheriff's office said. The nature of their injuries is not known at this time. 

    The sheriff's office is advising people to avoid the area. 

    Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he is "closely monitoring the horrific shooting."

    "Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support," Hogan said on Twitter. 

    No further information has been released.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us