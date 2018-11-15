Fla. Fugitive's Mugshot Goes Viral, Draws a Slew of 'Neck' Puns - NBC New York
Fla. Fugitive's Mugshot Goes Viral, Draws a Slew of 'Neck' Puns

Published 2 hours ago

    Escambia County Sheriff's Office
    Charles Dion McDowell, 31.

    A mugshot of a recently-arrested fugitive with an apparently large neck has gone viral after Florida officials announced on social media that he was captured.

    The booking photo of 31-year-old Charles Dion McDowell was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Tuesday evening and by noon Thursday had nearly 250,000 comments and over 220,000 shares. Much of the discussion was commentary on how McDowell's neck appeared in the photo.  

    McDowell was arrested for fleeing and eluding police; possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver the drug, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.

    "Dude is up to his neck in charges," one person wrote. 

    The post said he was booked into jail where he was being held on a $57,000 bond.

