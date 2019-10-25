Missing Conn. Mom Case: Husband's Girlfriend Appears in Court

Michelle Troconis, the woman who is dating the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, appeared in court on Friday morning. Jennifer Dulos has been missing for five months. (Published 4 hours ago)

Five months have passed since Jennifer Dulos, a 51-year-old mother of five from New Canaan, Connecticut, disappeared and her estranged husband’s girlfriend appeared in court Friday on charges connected to Dulos’ disappearance.

Michelle Troconis, 45, of Farmington, has been charged with first-degree hindering of prosecution and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In court Friday, a judge told her to remain compliant with GPS monitoring.

Troconis has been out on bond. After a prior court hearing, her attorney, Andrew Bowman, said, "I'd like you to remember that Michelle is presumed innocent and she should be."

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, 52-year-old Fotis Dulos, of Farmington, has also been charged with first-degree hindering of prosecution and two counts of tampering with physical evidence and pleaded not guilty.

In previous court documents, prosecutors have said Jennifer is the victim of a serious assault and no longer believe she is alive.

The latest arrest warrant said that Troconis did not see Fotis Dulos the morning of Jennifer's disappearance. He returned later in the afternoon and started cleaning one of his employee's pickup trucks after lunch.

Investigators said Troconis told them that Dulos handed her a towel while cleaning what she thought was a coffee spill. She told them she put the towel in one of the black plastic garbage bags she brought there, and it didn't smell like coffee, according to the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant also said that Troconis said it was her and Fotis Dulos on surveillance video in Hartford, where a man is pictured throwing away trash bags that were found to contain Jennifer's blood, but Troconis said she didn't know what Fotis Dulos was doing.

Troconis is due back in court on Dec. 6.

Police have set up a dedicated website and email on the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos and ask anyone with any information to contact them or submit tips.

Get more information on the case here.