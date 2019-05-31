The Mega Millions drawing takes place Friday night, offering players a $444 million jackpot — the 8th largest in the lottery game’s history.

The lucky winner who chooses to take the cash option will receive $281.1 million.

The last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, with a $50 million prize.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and have odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the jackpot. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It's played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018 by one player in South Carolina. The second-largest prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were three winning tickets.

