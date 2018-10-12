The third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is on tap for Friday’s drawing.

Last won on July 24, the jackpot has been growing for 22 consecutive games and reached $548 million after no winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Oct. 9.

The lucky winner who chooses to take the cash option will receive $309 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and have odds of 1 in 302.6 million to win the jackpot. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball from 1 to 25.

The winning numbers will be drawn Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It's played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016 by players in three states. The record prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were also three winning tickets.

