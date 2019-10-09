Matt Lauer Accused of Raping NBC Colleague, Ronan Farrow Book Alleges - NBC New York
Matt Lauer Accused of Raping NBC Colleague, Ronan Farrow Book Alleges

The long-running face of NBC’s "Today" show was fired after a female colleague made a detailed complaint accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior

    An upcoming book from journalist Ronan Farrow includes allegations that former “Today” host Matt Lauer raped an NBC colleague while at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

    Variety reported the accusations after reading an advanced copy of “Catch and Kill,” which is not scheduled to hit bookstores until Oct. 15. NBC News has not seen a copy of the book.

    Lauer, the long-running face of NBC’s "Today" show, was fired by NBC News on Nov. 29, 2017, after a female colleague made a detailed complaint accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The accusation also noted that the alleged behavior continued in the workplace after the Olympics.

    In the book, Farrow writes that the woman who made the complaint against the anchor said that Lauer anally raped her in a hotel room while in Russia, according to Variety.

    NBC News said in a statement issued after the Variety report, "Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

