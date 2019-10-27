At Least 10 Shot at Homecoming Party Near Dallas

Sixteen people were shot, two fatally, overnight Saturday, at a homecoming party in Greenville attended by hundreds of people, some students from nearby Texas A&M Commerce.

Buddy Oxford, Chief Deputy of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, held a news conference just before 5 a.m. and said the shooting took place just before midnight Saturday at The Party Place, a private party venue west of Greenville where more than 750 people were gathered for a homecoming celebration.

Oxford said the shooter is at large, his identity is unknown and that no description was yet available. He added the motive for the shooting is also unknown and that the shooter may have used a semi-automatic rifle of an unknown caliber.

Those injured in the shooting were from Fort Worth, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Commerce and Greenville, according to Oxford. The victims were taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Lake Point and Rowlett. Three people were airlifted from the scene to Plano Medical City Hospital. No further information is known about the condition of the survivors.

Graphic video posted online showed several people unresponsive on the groundand bleeding, some receiving CPR, while other people can be heard screaming in the background.

Texas A&M University Commerce Police tweeted there was no active shooter situation on campus, which is about 18 miles away from the party location, and that "there was an event outside Greenville that may or may not have involved students at this time." The party was not believed to be a sanctioned homecoming event.

Greenville is in Hunt County, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.