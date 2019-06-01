Relatives of MD Couple Found Dead in Dominican Hotel Want Answers - NBC New York
Relatives of MD Couple Found Dead in Dominican Hotel Want Answers

Cynthia Day, 49, and fiancé Nathaniel Holmes, 63, had been staying at the Bahia Principe hotel since May 25

By Shomari Stone

Published 30 minutes ago

    Maryland Couple Found Dead at Resort in the Dominican Republic

    A couple from Prince George’s county, Maryland, was found dead while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, relatives said. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

    (Published Friday, May 31, 2019)

    A couple from Prince George’s County, Maryland, were found dead while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, relatives said.

    The bodies of Cynthia Day, 49, of Upper Marlboro, and her fiancé Nathaniel Holmes, 63, were found Thursday in their room at the Bahia Principe hotel at the resort Playa Nueva Romana, in the southeast coast of the island, The Dominican Today, a local newspaper, reported.

    Sonya Jackson, Cynthia’s sister, told News4’s Shomari Stone that the U.S. Embassy confirmed the couple was found dead in the resort.

    Day and Holmes, who according to relatives were engaged, had been staying at the vacation spot since May 25, The Dominican Today reported. They were supposed to fly back home on Thursday.

    Holmes’ sister said she talked to him a couple of days ago, and he told her he “was having a great time.”

    The bodies showed "no signs of violence," according to The Dominican Today. Investigators have not determined the cause or manner of death.

    Dajuan Holmes-Hamilton, Nathaniel Holmes' daughter, said she wants the mystery solved.

    "It should have never happened," she said. 

      

