Family, Friends Mourn California Boat Fire Victims

Family and friends converged on Southern California to learn the fates of their loved ones after a commercial scuba boat erupted in flames off the coast near Santa Cruz Island on Labor Day, leaving 34 people confirmed or presumed dead.

Among those who lost their lives were a 41-year-old marine biologist, a 25-year-old crew member who was dedicated to the Southern California scuba community and three sisters celebrating a birthday for their father, also presumed dead.

Here are their stories.

Diana Adamic

Adamic died on the scuba trip along with her husband, Steve Salika and his daughter, Tia, a student at Pacific Collegiate School, a charter school in Santa Cruz. Tia's fellow student Berenice Felipe also died on the trip.

"Obviously, our hearts are with these two PCS families, and we hope and pray that they are found safe," wrote Maria C. Reitano, the head of the school. "As we await more information, please know that PCS is prepared to respond to difficult times such as this. We will have additional counselors on site tomorrow and in the days to come, who are trained to help support students, staff, parents, and our entire school community. This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students."

Neal Baltz

Baltz died on the scuba trip with his girlfriend, Patricia Beitzinger, said Beitzinger's niece, Hannah.

Hannah said in a Facebook message that her aunt and Baltz were perfect for each other.

Patricia Beitzinger

Beitzinger died on the scuba trip with her boyfriend, Neal Baltz, said Beitzinger's niece, Hannah.

"She's one of the coolest people I ever met," Hannah said in a Facebook message. "She was adventurous and brave and always living every day as full as she could, she was always going on these amazing trips around the world. And so goofy she has a great sense of humor and was always smiling and laughing. And Neal was the same way, they were perfect for each other and I considered him my uncle as well."

Kendra Chan

Kendra Chan was on the boat with her father, R. Scott Chan, a physics teacher at American High School in Fremont. In a Facebook post, Kendra's brother, Kevin, wrote: "Thanks for being my big sister, Kendra. I'll miss you and your love for all things outdoors and underwater. Rest easy."

Raymond Scott Chan

Raymond Scott Chan, a physics teacher in Northern California, was identified as one of the people killed in the boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz island, according to the Fremont Unified School District. His daughter Kendra, a marine biologist in Southern California, also was aboard the Conception.

The school district tweeted, "We are saddened to report the passing of American High School Physics Teacher, Raymond (Scott) Chan, who was among the fatalities of this weekend's boat fire off the coast of Santa Barbara. We send our condolences to Mr. Chan's family and the American High School community."

Berenice Felipe

Berenice, a student at Pacific Collegiate School, a charter school in Santa Cruz, died on the scuba trip with fellow student Tia Salika and Salika's parents.

Kristy Finstad, 41

Finstad was a diving enthusiast who was leading the dive trip as the co-owner of Worldwide Diving Adventures.

She ran the company with her husband, Dan Chua, who was leading another dive in Costa Rica when the boat Finstad was on caught fire.

Finstad's brother Brett Harmeling of Houston asked for prayers in a Facebook post.

"Thank You ALL for your unconditional love and support during this incredibly tragic time," he wrote. "My family and I truly appreciate it. "No final word on my sister Kristy; however, it is likely she has transitioned to be with the good Lord."

Daniel Garcia

Garcia, from Berkeley, worked for Apple. He was on the boat with his girlfriend, Yulia Krashennaya.

Nicole, Angela Rose, Evan and Michael Quitasol and Fernisa Sison

The Quitasol sisters were celebrating the birthday of their father Michael, who is also presumed dead, their mother Susana Rosas said on Facebook. Their stepmother, Fernisa Sison was also on board.

"It is with a broken heart ... 3 of our daughters were on this boat," she wrote on Facebook. "As of now they are still missing. My #1, Evanmichel Solano Quitasol, my #3, NicoleStorm Quitasol and my #4, Angela Rose Quitasol. My girls' dad Michel Storm Quitasol and stepmom were also on the boat."

Nicole Quitasol lived in San Diego and worked at Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint in Coronado for the last four years, according to the restaurant.

"She was one of a kind. She was ahead of her time, for sure. An old soul that was just in love the outdoors, anything to do with her dog, peanut butter, anything to do with water, beaches, diving, paddle boarding — I mean, that was her life," Nicky Rottens CFO Bryn Butolph told NBC7.

Marybeth Guiney

Guiney, a sales director and ocean enthusiast who was dedicated to the protection of sharks and other sea life, was hailed by friends as an outgoing figure who always had a smile.

"She was such an inspiration, a voice to help understand and protect sharks, and shared her pictures and stories as she traveled the world," one friend wrote on Facebook. "She was endlessly energetic, optimistic and always had a smile to share. Just can't believe it. What a tragedy for so many."

Another wrote: "Her gentle and sweet nature made her a great companion ... Marybeth was 'good people.'"' Another added: "You were hysterical. You were real. I will always think about you and smile."

Alexandra Kurtz, 25

Family described Kurtz as an energetic go-getter who was passionate about scuba diving and lived life to the fullest.

"She loved it here," Kurtz's sister Cherie McDonough said. "She loved the boat. She loved diving."

She also loved exploring nature in the ocean and had been embraced by Southern California's tight-knit diving community, her sister said.

Charles McIlvain

McIlvain, according to his Facebook page, worked as a visual effects designer for Walt Disney Imagineering.

His wife, filmmaker Jasmine Lord, was not with him on the Conception dive boat. Her online posts indicated she was working over the weekend in Miami — in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

After receiving news of the deadly fire, McIlvain's friends poured out their hearts online, calling him one of "the kindest, funniest people you'll ever meet."

"Anyone who knew Charles 'Chuck' McIlvain would know how full of life he was, how contagious his laugh and his smile was and what a warm soul he had," another friend wrote.

Neighbors of the pair in Santa Monica said that Guiney would often go on dive trips with McIlvain and his wife. Of McIlvain, one neighbor told the station: "He's the kind of guy who's always happy — 8 o'clock in the morning, he's happy. Comes home from work at 7, he's happy."

The Malibu Divers dive shop posted on its Facebook page: "All of us are devastated by the Conception dive boat tragedy. We'd like to honor Charles McIlvain and Marybeth Guiney by asking you to tell a story about a dive adventure or (anecdote) you had with them. Please share, I know it will help us all."

Steve and Tia Salika

Tia Salika, a student at Pacific Collegiate School, a charter school in Santa Cruz, died on the scuba trip with her parents and fellow student Berenice Felipe.

34 Presumed Dead in Boat Fire Off Calif. Coast

Thirty-four people are presumed dead after a boat fire off the coast of Southern California. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

Editor's note: This video in this story has been removed as it incorrectly identified a victim.