Teens Seek to March Against Gun Violence Between Trump Hotel, Capitol

Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, the first day of classes since the shooting there that killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

Teenage survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are seeking permission to march to end gun violence between the Capitol and the Trump International Hotel.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives have requested permits to use Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and 12th Street NW on March 24, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said Wednesday.

The group had previously requested to use the National Mall between 3rd Street NW and 14th Street NW, but another group had already reserved the space.

Organizers of the march expect as many as 500,000 people to attend. In their application, they said they expected to have a lineup of student speakers, guest speakers, musicians and video tributes.

"March for Our Lives is created by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar," organizers wrote in the application.

"In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns," they continued. "March for Our Lives believes that time is now."

Days after the shooting Feb. 14, students including Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin said they would march on Washington.

"We're marching because it's not just schools. It's movie theaters, it's concerts, it's nightclubs," student Alex Wind said on "Meet the Press" Sunday. "This kind of stuff can't just happen. You know, we are marching for our lives. We're marching for the 17 lives we lost and we're marching for our children's lives and our children's children and their children."

An event permit for Pennsylvania Avenue falls under the jurisdiction of D.C.

For the march in D.C., more than 32,000 said on the Facebook page for the event that they're going.

Similar marches are planned on the same date in cities across the country, as well as is in Brussels, London and Toronto, among other cities worldwide.

An online fundraiser for March for Our Lives had raised more than $2.8 million as of Thursday morning. Half of the funds will go toward the march, and half will go to shooting victims and their families, the page says.

A number of celebrities have donated funds for the march, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Steven Spielberg.