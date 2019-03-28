At Least 1 Dead as Hourslong NH Hotel Standoff Ends

Police have been under fire by two individuals who barricaded themselves in a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel. (Published 4 hours ago)

A nearly 15-hourslong standoff at a New Hampshire hotel that left at least one man dead has ended, according to police, and NBC10 Boston witnessed emergency crews load at least one person into an ambulance.

The barricade, which started Wednesday evening at the Quality Inn Manchester Airport hotel on John E. Devine Drive, lasted overnight until just after 10 a.m. Thursday. SWAT teams worked to get two suspects to come out of a hotel room, including using chemical agents, as the suspects repeatedly shot at law enforcement agents when another man was fatally shot after allegedly opened fire at a local and federal law enforcement officer.

The man who was killed has been identified as 51-year-old Manchester residents Stephen Marshall, officials said in a press conference early Thursday. Marshall was fatally shot after a Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire, according to police.

Marshall, who was holding a firearm, engaged with officials at the rear of the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. After he was shot, Marshall was taken to nearby Elliot Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to officials.

Authorities did not release the names of the officer and DEA agent involved in the shooting pending the investigation, but did say the officer was placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The names of the other barricaded suspects have not been released. Their current conditions are unclear at this time.

Crisis negotiators were initially successful in communicating with the barricade suspects several times, but the communication stopped around midnight.

Police first received a call of shots fired in the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We heard six to eight gunshots," said Chris Jones. "Within, I don't know, a minute, minute and a half, we saw about 15 Manchester PD (cruisers) come flying in."

All hotel guests and employees vacated the hotel by 10:15 p.m., according to police. By 10:45 p.m., police said suspects had fired multiple rounds toward officers who were positioned outside of a room.

"I came down, there was a SWAT team. I've been up in my room two or three times, and the last time, they said I couldn't go back in my room," James LaCroix, a guest, said.

At approximately 3 a.m., the suspects opened fire for about 20 minutes as SWAT team members deployed a chemical agent into a hotel room, according to police.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team, state police and the Manchester Fire Department have been assisting police with the standoff.

"We cannot and will not tolerate when we have officers being shot at in an investigation like this," Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said.

No injuries to officers have been reported.

The area is closed to traffic, with closures on John E. Devine Drive, South Willow Street and March Avenue.

Marshall had an extensive criminal history, according to records obtained by the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

The investigation into the hourslong standoff is ongoing.