A man was arrested Wednesday at an Atlanta airport after he allegedly went on an anti-Semitic rant on an evening flight, police said.

The suspect was seen on a cellphone video struggling with three officers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and yelling, "I'm not doing anything!" and "White guy with blue eyes and he was just like Trump — he's a Nazi!"

David Toaf of Washington was arrested at 7:57 p.m. local time on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing or hindering an officer, according to police and inmate records.

"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft," Atlanta police said in their statement. "When the flight arrived at the gate the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification."

