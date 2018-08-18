ICE Arrests Man as He, Pregnant Wife Were Headed to Hospital

Joel Arrona was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while he and his pregnant wife stopped for gas en route to a hospital for a scheduled C-section.

A trip to the hospital for what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives turned into a nightmare for a couple after ICE agents arrested an undocumented immigrant as he and his wife were to witness the birth of their child.

Surveillance video from the San Bernardino Arco station at Highland and Mountainview avenues shows what happened. María del Carmen Venegas said she and her husband, Joel Arrona, were headed to the hospital for a scheduled C-section when ICE agents took Lara into custody as they stopped for fuel.

The agents, Venegas said, approached the couple and asked them for their IDs, but Arrona was not carrying his at the time.

Venegas said she thought the agents were confused and that they initially promised it wouldn't take long and the couple could be on their way.

"I asked them why they separate good people, why they weren't arresting people who do bad things, and I asked them to let us go," Venegas said in Spanish. "They told me they were only doing their job."

The agents instead arrested Arrona and Venegas was forced to get in the drivers' seat and continue to the hospital to give birth without her husband present.

"I never thought that they would take him like that, handcuff him, and that they would leave me stranded at the gas station," Venegas said.

When she finally got to the hospital, Venegas said doctors told her her blood pressure was high.

A nonprofit has offered its legal services for the couple, but Arrona's future remains unclear.

"I'm sad because it was a special day to see my new baby brother, and [my father] was not here with us," said Milagros Arrona, one of the couple's five children.

Below is a statement in full from ICE:

Mr. Arrona-Lara, a citizen of Mexico illegally residing in the United States, was taken into custody Wednesday by ICE Fugitive Operations Team officers in San Bernardino, Calif. Mr. Arrona-Lara is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings with the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

Mr. Arrona-Lara was brought to ICE’s attention due to an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest in Mexico on homicide charges.

ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. However, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.