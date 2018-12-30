Escaped Lion Kills 22-Year-Old Intern at North Carolina Zoo

In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, a lion is shown in its enclosure at the London Zoo in London, England.

22-year-old Alexandra Black, a college intern who had been employed at a North Carolina zoo for approximately two weeks, was killed Sunday after a lion escaped a locked space.

The Conservators Center in Burlington — between Greensboro and Durham — announced that the intern was killed during a routine cleaning of an animal enclosure at about 11:30 a.m. ET.

"While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person," the zoo said in a statement.

The lion was shot and killed, the center said.

It is unclear how the lion escaped its enclosure.