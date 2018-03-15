'Big Kaboom': Texas Chemical Plant Explodes; 1 Person Missing

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

One person is missing and another severely burned in an explosion and large fire at a North Texas chemical plant Thursday morning, authorities say.

First responders from multiple jurisdictions responded to the fire at the Tri-Chem Industries Plant, located in the Hood County town of Cresson, about 20 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Witnesses nearby told NBC DFW there was a "big kaboom" and several explosions at about 9:45 a.m. Secondary explosions were seen at about 11:15 a.m. as the fire continued to burn through the building located along Texas Highway 171, which is closed to traffic.



One person was badly burned and another is unaccounted for, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds.

A total of seven fire departments were battling the fire, said Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett. Firefighters were pulled back from the scene due to the risk of additional explosions, Cornett said.

"Things were blowing out of the roof, like metal lids on buckets. Then, the fire," said Jesse Bailey, who was working next door. "It smells like sulfur," he added.



Hazardous materials crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department were also dispatched to the fire. With winds to the south, smoke is blowing away from DFW but toward Granbury and Glen Rose. The Texas Center on Enviornmental Quality has been made aware of the fire.

Tri-Chem Industries offers commercial chemical blending services for customers in Texas, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region, according to its website.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.