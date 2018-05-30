'Large Explosion' Erupts at Ky. UPS Facility: Police

Police in Kentucky's second-largest city say they're responding to a "large explosion" at a UPS facility, and that the blast appears to be accidental.

The Lexington police tweeted Wednesday morning about the incident at the UPS freight hub, which Lexington Fire confirmed was in the 200 block of Blue Sky Parkway.

Fire officials told reporters that about a dozen people were receiving medical attention after the blast. Firefighters were checking the building for "structural stability."

Officials advised people to avoid the area.

Businesses near the site on Blue Sky Parkway reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. EDT. The blast was felt inside other buildings.

No other details were immediately available.