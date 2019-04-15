Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Notre Dame Cathedral Ablaze
Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

By Nina Lin

14 minutes ago

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
The landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, France, caught on fire on April 15, 2019, sending billowing smoke from the heart of the French capital. The cathedral was in the middle of a renovation.
