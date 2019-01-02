Suspect Arrested in Hollywood Burglaries Targeting Celebrity Homes

Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Benjamin Eitan Ackerman in a series of celebrity home burglaries.

A man accused of posing as an interested home buyer at open houses, then returning to steal items in a series of burglaries at celebrity and high-end homes for sale in Los Angeles, has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

An estimated 2,000 items, including jewelry and artwork, worth millions of dollars were seized during the investigation involving break-ins at luxury homes in the Hollywood area. The burglaries occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Victims included celebrity homes belonging to singers Usher, Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert and others, LAPD Detective Jared Timmons said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Detectives received a break in the case when they noticed the same person signing in to multiple open houses where the burglaries occurred. The suspect was identified as Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, of Los Angeles.

A search warrant was executed in September at the suspect's home in connection with the case. He was arrested at that time and released on bond.

The suspect used the open houses as an opportunity to case his targets, posing as a potential buyer or realtor, police said.

"They believed that he was a buyer," said Timmons. "When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines. He acted the part. He was very slick."

Police said the suspect was likely working with others and called the operation "sophisticated." Police posted images of the some of the stolen items here in hope of identifying other victims and returning property.

Eckerman is being held on $1 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect has an attorney.