Killings of High-Profile Psychiatrist, 2 Women in Ariz. are Linked, Police Say

Dr. Steven Pitt had assisted in high-profile murder cases including the investigation into the 1996 death of JonBenet Ramsey

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    The shooting death of a prominent forensic psychiatrist in Arizona is connected to the slayings of two paralegals on Friday, police say.

    According to NBC News, Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said the slayings of Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the fatal shooting a day earlier of Dr. Steven Pitt.

    Pitt had assisted in high-profile murder cases including the investigation into the 1996 death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder, Colorado.

    Sgt. Ben Hoster would not disclose what connected the three victims.

