These photos are representative images, and your Rocking Sleeper may look different, the CPSC said.

Nearly 700,000 Kids II infant sleepers are being recalled after reports of infant deaths, just weeks after Fisher-Price announced a massive recall of a similar product.

Kids II is recalling all models of its Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

Since the product was introduced in 2012, five babies have died in Kids II Rocking Sleepers after rolling from their backs to their stomachs while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, the CPSC said.

The sleeper, made in China for the Atlanta-based Kids II, has been sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys "R" Us and online between March 2012 and April 26, 2019 for about $40-$80.

Anyone who owns the product should immediately stop using it and should contact the company for a refund or voucher. Customers can call 866-869-7954 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays or visit www.kids2.com and select to "Important Recall Information."

About 694,000 sleepers are included in the Kids II recall. See the full list of affected model numbers and product names below:

10081: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126: Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

10127: Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289: Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320: Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

10380: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568: Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729: Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

10890: DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

11021: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063: Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

11164: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429: Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

11792: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

11894: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Jungle Garden

11895: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Evening Safari

11962: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

12115: Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

60130: Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328: Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

All cloth component parts of the models identified above

Earlier this month, Fisher-Price announced a recall of about 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

