Judge in Brock Turner Case Fired as High School Tennis Coach

The controversial judge in the Brock Turner case said he was fired Wednesday from his job as a tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose. Ian Cull reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

The controversial judge in the Brock Turner case said he was fired Wednesday from his job as a tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

Aaron Persky was hired over the summer to coach the school's junior varsity tennis team.

Persky provided the following statement:

"Today at 2 p.m., I was fired from my job as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis Coach at Lynbrook High School. Polly Bove, Superintendent of the Fremont Union High School District, explained that she was motivated by a desire to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring. Although I am disappointed with the District's decision, it was a privilege to coach the team, if only for a short time. I wish all of the players the best in their future academic and athletic endeavors."

Lynbrook High School and the district on Wednesday provided the following statement:

"Effective September 11, 2019, Mr. Persky's employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended. We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community. The District will begin the search for a new coach immediately with the goal of ensuring that the athletes on the JV tennis team are able to have a successful season. Both the Lynbrook and District staff will be supporting the team and their families throughout this transition.

Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students.

Again, as this is a personnel matter, the District will have no further comments on this matter at this time."

Persky was recalled by Santa Clara County voters in 2018 for his handling of the Turner case.

Many people were enraged when Turner, an ex-Stanford University swimmer, was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.

Persky, who imposed the sentence, was recalled by voters in 2018, the first judge to be recalled in California since 1932.

Meanwhile, the woman sexually assaulted by Turner revealed her identity last week by announcing an upcoming memoir, "Know My Name."

Chanel Miller, known for years only as "Emily Doe," is sharing her story in the memoir set to be released on Sept. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.