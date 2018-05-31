Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko reacts during a news conference at the Ukrainian Security Service on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building. The country's security services said Babchenko's death was faked to foil a plot to take his life.

Moscow has branded the “resurrection” of Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko "propaganda" and claimed it casts doubt on other accusations made by the West, NBC News reported.

Babchenko was widely reported to have been assassinated in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, before surprising virtually everyone by turning up alive at a news conference less than 24 hours later. The head of Ukraine’s security services later told reporters that they had faked Babchenko's death to catch those who were trying to kill him, blaming the Russian security services.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow accused Ukraine of “fanning anti-Russian hysteria" and said the episode was “another anti-Russian provocation." Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote a separate statement on her Facebook page stating that it was "obvious that a propaganda effect was part of the plan."

Russian state media used the Babchenko incident to raise questions about other allegations made against the Kremlin. RT drew a comparison between the Babchenko case and the recent poisonings and recoveries of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia — insinuating that both incidents had been faked.

Russian Journalist Alive After Being Reported Murdered