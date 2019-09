File photo - Joseph Wilson gestures during an address at the National Press Club in Washington, Monday, Oct. 31, 2005.

Former U.S. diplomat Joseph Wilson, whose then-wife Valerie Plame was outed as a CIA agent as apparent payback for his defiance of the Bush Administration during the run-up to the Iraq War, died Friday.

Wilson, who was 69, died of organ failure at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Plame told NBC News.

Plame is currently running to replace Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District.