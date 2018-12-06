A Massachusetts firefighter dressed as Buddy the Elf challenged dozens of unsuspecting Bostonians to a pillow fight around Faneuil Hall. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A Natick, Massachusetts, firefighter took a break from battling blazes to spread some holiday cheer in a fun and silly way.

Dressed as Will Ferrell's character, Buddy, from the movie "The Elf," Brendan Edwards instigated dozens of pillow fights around Boston's Faneuil Hall marketplace. To be fair, the jolly firefighter gave his opponents a few seconds of notice before he armed them with a pillow for their battles.

"We would run up to random people and toss them a pillow," Edwards said.

Edwards challenged strangers from all walks of life: the old, the young, those who were working and those who were enjoying some time with loved ones. His Yuletide request was accepted by many and prompted smiles from onlookers.

Edwards said there's a simple reason he wanted to pause and have a little fun.

"We just wanted to spread holiday cheer really. We wanted to brighten people’s day maybe. And it looks like we did it," Edwards said.

By Thursday morning, the video, which Edwards posted Tuesday to his Facebook page, had received more than 100,000 views.

Porch Pirates: How to Protect Your Packages