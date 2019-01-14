Kelly Engelhardt, Jayme Closs' aunt, tells NBC affiliate KARE that she had hope and faith that her niece would be found. Closs, who was missing since Oct. 15, 2018, was found alive close to an hour's drive away from her home on Thursday. (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

Jayme Closs' grandfather hugged her on Friday, a day after her monthslong kidnapping ordeal ended, like he never wanted to let her go, NBC News reported.

"Oh it was so good to just hug her. How wonderful that she was back and I could hug her again," Robert Naiberg said.

The 13-year-old girl who emerged from the woods in Wisconsin Thursday after escaping from a cabin has spent every day with extended family, according to her aunt. Jayme's parents were killed, allegedly by the man who kidnapped her.

Jayme's family has decorated her room with butterflies, bought her a new bed, pillows and clothing and showed the girl messages sent to her from far and wide.

