Jayme Closs' Family Celebrates Missing Wisconsin Teen's Return - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Jayme Closs' Family Celebrates Missing Wisconsin Teen's Return

Jayme's family has decorated her room with butterflies, bought her a new bed, pillows and clothing and showed the girl messages sent to her from far and wide

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Jayme Closs' Family: 'It's What We've Prayed For'

    Kelly Engelhardt, Jayme Closs' aunt, tells NBC affiliate KARE that she had hope and faith that her niece would be found. Closs, who was missing since Oct. 15, 2018, was found alive close to an hour's drive away from her home on Thursday. (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

    Jayme Closs' grandfather hugged her on Friday, a day after her monthslong kidnapping ordeal ended, like he never wanted to let her go, NBC News reported.

    "Oh it was so good to just hug her. How wonderful that she was back and I could hug her again," Robert Naiberg said.

    The 13-year-old girl who emerged from the woods in Wisconsin Thursday after escaping from a cabin has spent every day with extended family, according to her aunt. Jayme's parents were killed, allegedly by the man who kidnapped her.

    Jayme's family has decorated her room with butterflies, bought her a new bed, pillows and clothing and showed the girl messages sent to her from far and wide.

    ‘Love and Hugs’: School Superintendent on Jayme Closs’ Discovery

    [NATL] ‘Love and Hugs’: School Superintendent on Jayme Closs’ Discovery

    Barron Area School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay told the media Friday that the news of 13-year old Jayme Closs being found safe after going missing for several months will never be forgotten in the district.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us