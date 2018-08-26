Jacksonville Shooting Suspect Is From Baltimore: Sheriff

Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a mass shooting at a "Madden '19" video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man from Baltimore, Maryland, opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 11 others before turning the gun on himself, authorities say.

Investigators believe 24-year-old David Katz is the shooter, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference later Sunday evening.

Katz used one handgun in the shooting inside a restaurant that was hosting a "Madden NFL 19" Southeastern Qualifier Tournament, Williams said. He said Katz died from a self-inflicted gunshot and authorities were still making final confirmation of his identity with the FBI and ATF assisting them in Baltimore.

Federal investigators could be seen outside a home in South Baltimore as part of the investigation.

Nine other people were wounded by gunfire and all were in stable condition Sunday evening, Williams said. He added that two others were injured in the chaos as people sought to flee the gunfire.

Jacksonville authorities found Katz's vehicle and impounded it.

Williams said Katz was in Jacksonville for the gaming competition and he stayed somewhere in Jacksonville Friday night. Williams asked for anyone who has information about where Katz may have stayed to come forward to the sheriff's office.

The games maker, EA Sports, lists a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

"The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn," EA Sports said in a statement on Twitter late Sunday night.

"Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured. All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event, and we also join the community in thanking the first responders who were quickly on the scene. Our focus right now is on those affected and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime," read the rest of the statement.

