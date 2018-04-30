Fla. Dad Makes Son Hold 'I'm a Bully' Sign as Punishment for Bullying - NBC New York
Fla. Dad Makes Son Hold 'I'm a Bully' Sign as Punishment for Bullying

Michael Yager said he was outraged after learning his 13-year-old son, Jacob, had bullied classmates

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Florida Dad Makes Son Hold 'Bully' Sign on Roadside

    A Florida dad made his son stand on the side of a busy road with a sign telling motorists "I'm a bully" after the teen bullied multiple classmates at his school. Michael Yager said he was outraged after learning his 13-year-old son, Jacob, had bullied fellow students at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, near Daytona.

    A Florida father made his son stand on the side of a busy road holding a sign that informed motorists he was a "bully" after the teen bullied several classmates at his middle school, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

    Michael Yager said he was outraged after learning his 13-year-old son, Jacob, had bullied fellow students at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, near Daytona.

    "I figured I would teach him a lesson that would embarrass him and make him feel how the kids feel," Yager told WESH.

    Yager said he dropped his son off at a busy intersection with a sign that read: "I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."

    While most drivers applauded the father's parenting style, he said not everyone agreed with the punishment.

    Jacob, meanwhile, said he learned his lesson and now wants to help his classmates.

    "You never know what someone can be going through. If you want to be the bully, like if you have something inside you need to tell someone go to a guidance counselor or someone," Jacob said.

