Husband of Missing Conn. Woman, Another Woman Arrested in Connection With Her Disappearance

The search for a missing New Canaan mother continues more than a week after she disappeared and police said they are securing search warrants related to her disappearance.

Police have arrested the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos and another woman in connection to her missing person case.

Officers received a report of a missing person on May 24 around 7 p.m. Police said they identified the missing person as 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan resident and mother of five children.

New Canaan police have been working with Connecticut State Police, federal law enforcement agencies and other law enforcement agencies to locate Jennifer by exploring all tips and leads.

The law enforcement team said they have launched both a missing person investigation and a criminal investigation and they have worked together throughout the state of Connecticut.

Based on facts and evidence gathered during the criminal investigation, police said arrest warrants were completed for 51-year-old Fotis Dulos and 44-year-old Michelle C. Troconis. The arrest warrants were reviewed by a State's Attorney and a Superior Court Judge, who found probable cause and signed both warrants, authorities added.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., officers said the pair were taken into custody in Avon, Connecticut and were transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis are both facing charges including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree.

According to police, Fotis Dulos was transported to Bridgeport Correctional Center where he is being held on $500,000 bond. Troconis is being held on a $500,000 bond at New Canaan Police Headquarters. Both are expected to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday.

On Sunday, Connecticut State Police were seen searching at a home on Mountain Spring Road in Farmington linked to the Fore Group, which is owned by Fotis Dulos. Authorities have not released details about if the search was connected to the missing person case.

Officers said both the missing person and the criminal investigations are active and dynamic.

As the criminal investigation progresses, authorities said additional criminal charges are expected.

Jennifer has not been located and the search for her is ongoing, police added.

On Sunday following the arrests, Jennifer's family spokesperson released a statement saying in part, "We have no comment at this time. Just urging people to please respect the privacy of Jennifer's family and friends."

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544.