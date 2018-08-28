Hurricane Maria Caused Nearly 3,000 Deaths, New Report Finds

In this file photo, Resident Mirian Medina stands on her property about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. An independent study ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates nearly 3,000 excess deaths linked to Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico, far more than the official death toll of 64 reported by the island's government, according to an independent report released Tuesday.

The findings from the along-awaited study commissioned by the U.S. territory's government estimated 2,975 excess deaths, more than double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400.

Researchers with The Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University said the official death count from the Category 4 storm that hit on Sept. 20 was low in part because physicians were not trained on how to certify deaths after a disaster.

There was a 22 percent overall increase in the number of deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 compared to previous years in the same time period, Lynn Goldman, dean of the institute, told reporters.

"We are hopeful that the government will accept this as an official death toll," she said.

The office of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment.

Hurricane Maria, as well as Hurricane Irma two weeks later, knocked out power and water to the island and caused widespread flooding that left many sick and elderly people unable to get medical treatment.

In the weeks after the storm, the Puerto Rican officials said the storm directly caused 64 deaths, many in landslides or flooding. But they long publicly said that many more people died due to indirect effects of the powerful storm.

A Harvard University study published in May estimated that more than 4,600 people might have died in the hurricane's aftermath, although some independent experts questioned the methodology and the numbers in that study. Still, previous studies have found the number of direct and indirect hurricane-related deaths is higher than the official toll, including a 2017 report that said there were nearly 500 more deaths than usual on the island in September.

Under pressure and facing several lawsuits, Puerto Rico's health department released updated data showing there were 1,427 more deaths from September to December 2017 than the average for the same time period over the previous four years. Additionally, September and October had the highest number of deaths of any months since at least 2013. The statistics, released a few weeks after the Harvard study, did not indicate whether the storm and its aftermath contributed to the additional deaths.

The George Washington University study released Tuesday noted that mortality in Puerto Rico had been slowly decreasing since 2010, but spiked after the hurricane. About 40 percent of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities saw a significantly higher number of deaths in the six months after the storm compared with the previous two years, researchers said. These municipalities were located mostly in the island's northeast and southwest regions.

Researchers found that the risk of death was 45 percent higher for those living in impoverished communities, and that men older than 65 saw a continuous elevated risk of death.

They also stated that physicians and others told them that Puerto Rico's government did not notify them about federal guidelines on how to document deaths related to a major disaster.

"Others expressed reluctance to relate deaths to hurricanes due to concern about the subjectivity of this determination and about liability," the report stated.

Puerto Rican officials said it would not raise its official death toll until the George Washington Univeristy study of the data was completed.

The issue was clouded by the fact that the federal government and U.S. states and territories have no uniform definition of what constitutes a storm-related death. The National Hurricane Center counts only deaths directly caused by a storm, like a person killed by a falling tree. It does not count indirect deaths, like someone whose medical equipment fails in a blackout.

Most of the deaths occurred not in the initial storm on Sept. 20, but in the ensuing days and weeks when the island-wide electricity outage and roads blocked by downed power lines and other debris made it difficult to move around and emergency services were stretched beyond their capabilities.

