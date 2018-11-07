Federal law enforcement authorities have been called in to help find a Lumberton, North Carolina, girl kidnapped from the front yard of her mobile home. Police say 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aquilar was forced into her family's green 2002 ford expedition by a suspect wearing a black hoodie with a yellow bandana wrapped around his face. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Hania Aguilar, 13, was kidnapped from her own front yard in North Carolina Monday morning; officials believe it was a stranger abduction

Aguilar is described as Latina; she's about 5 feet tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes

The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line to call with information to find her -- 910-272-5871

The mother of the 13-year-old North Carolina girl kidnapped from her own front yard earlier this week has a simple message for her child -- and whoever took her: "I just want my daughter back."

"I am here waiting for you, I love you, and I only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you," Hania Aguilar's mother said in a statement read on her behalf late Tuesday. "I just want you back."

Aguilar was abducted outside her Lumberton mobile home Monday morning when she went outside to start a relative's SUV as they got ready to leave for the bus stop, family members have said. Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill has said a witness saw a man grab her, force her into a green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drive off.

Newly released 911 audio shows a neighbor made the call after a relative ran over to get help. The call came in to the Robeson County Communications Center at 6:54 a.m. Monday morning. The Lumberton Police Department got the call four minutes later and immediately responded to the scene.

Followup interviews revealed the kidnapper was wearing all black; he had on long sleeves and a yellow bandana over his face. It was still dark outside, so the witness was not able to reliably see the race of the abductor, officials said.

The FBI says its investigators are following nearly 50 leads in the eighth-grader's disappearance, but so far none have panned out. The agency announced a $15,000 reward in her case. An Amber Alert remains in effect.

Capt. Terry Parker has said the case is being investigated as a stranger abduction. Aguilar is described as Latina; she's about 5 feet tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If you see the vehicle Aguilar was taken in, call 911. The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line to call with information to find her. The tip line number is 910-272-5871.