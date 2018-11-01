HIV-Positive Man Had Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl: Florida Police

William Charles Bell 55, is charged with numerous counts after authorities say he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Man Accused of Having Sex With Teen Girl in Davie

An HIV-positive man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday in Davie, Florida, police said.

William Charles Bell, 55, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a child between 12 and 16 years old, one count of using or allowing a child to engage in sex and one count of causing or allowing the use of computer pornography by a minor, jail records showed.

Police said Bell had unprotected sex with the underage girl, and that there could be more victims.

"This animal victimized a 14-year-old girl that he was having sex with over the course of a few months," Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone told reporters Thursday morning.

An arrest report said the sexual encounters took place at Bell's trailer in Davie between August and October 2018.

The report said Bell admitted to having sex with the girl on several occasions and to photographing the victim in the nude.

Leone said that when Bell was arrested officers found multiple images of child pornography on his phone, including some showing him sexually battering the young girl.

The girl was being tested to see whether she had contracted HIV, Leone said.

Bell was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.