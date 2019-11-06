Philadelphia Boy Walking Home From School Shot in Head During Drive-By

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia. The boy was walking home from school at the time of the shooting. Police don't believe he was the intended target. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia after being shot in the back of the head during a drive-by shooting, police said.

The boy was walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Margaret Street, about 2 blocks from Warren G. Harding Middle School, when a red or maroon Pontiac G6 pulled up near him, according to police. An unidentified gunman in the backseat of the vehicle then opened fire, shooting the boy in the head.

Police said the boy was an innocent bystander though they have not revealed the gunman's intended target. The boy was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition. Police also said the boy's family was nearby at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the gunman.

The shooting comes amid escalating gun violence throughout the Pennsylvania city, including the death of a 2-year-old girl and the grievous injury of an 11-month-old boy.

Hours before the shooting, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced "expanded initiatives" for neighborhoods most plagued by gun violence, including intervention programs and rapid response outreach.

The programs would start in the spring, according to an emailed statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.