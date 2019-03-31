Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot, Killed in South LA

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday, while two other people were also injured, NBC News reported.

The shooting occurred at approximate 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue, Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Lopez said that it was an ongoing investigation, no one had been detained and the suspect or suspects remained at large.

The shooting took place outside The Marathon Clothing Company, a clothing store owned by Hussle. The rapper was one of the three people shot, and Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital, sources told NBC4.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted at the rapper with a prayer emoji.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.