Girl Scouts Fight Cybercrime With New Cybersecurity Badges

Girl Scouts aren't just about camping, crafting and cooking — they're now taking on cybercrime, too, NBC News reported.

A new curriculum is being rolled out that will eventually provide girls with the chance to earn 18 cybersecurity badges.

"It's going to just make them feel empowered that 'I can go and do anything,'" said Rinki Sethi, senior director of information security at Palo Alto Networks, which created the curriculum.

Troop 32749 in Alameda, California, is already learning the basics of coding and computer networking, and a Girl Scout named Delaney said it made her feel "very special" to be helping people who could get hurt.