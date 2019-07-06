Calif.'s Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency in County Hit by Quakes

Following the two latest earthquakes that rattled Southern California residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in San Bernardino County Saturday morning.

"On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight's earthquake near Ridgecrest," Gov. Newsom said in a statement issued following the second earthquake. "The State of California will continue to offer support to aid residents in the region."

Southern California was shaken by two earthquakes; a 6.4 on July 4 and a 7.1 on July 5. Hours after Friday's earthquake, Gov. Newsom issued a statement saying the following:

"Now, therefore, I, Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, Government Code Section 8625, hereby proclaim a state of emergency to exist in San Bernardino County."

Newsom had previously declared a state of emergency in Kern County on July 4.

The proclamation will give local agencies more access to resources that can help address the damage done by the earthquakes and aftershocks.

The 7.1 earthquake caused widespread structural damage to roads, waterlines and gas lines, which resulted in some structural fires in the region.

In Kern and San Bernardino counties, officials reported cracked buildings and injuries. Urban Search and Rescue teams from LA and Orange counties were being deployed to Kern County to help with the damage there as they deal with a backlog of calls.

As ordered by Gov. Newsom, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services "shall ensure adequate state staffing to expedite disaster response and recovery efforts" to San Bernardino County and Kern County.

You can find the full Proclamation of a State of Emergency here.

