Gas Explosion at Shopping Center in Plantation, Fla.

    A gas explosion occurred at The Fountains shopping center by an L.A. Fitness in Plantation, Florida on Saturday, causing injuries.

    "Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter's Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion," the Plantation Police Department wrote on Twitter.

    Plantation Fire Rescue said there are multiple people being treated.

    An L.A. Fitness employee told NBC 6 she smelled gas earlier in the morning prior to the explosion.

    All stores and businesses at The Fountains and the Market at University will be shut down until officials determine it's safe to return.

    University Road is shut down between Broward Boulevard and Interstate 595. Peters Road is shut down between Pine Island Road and University Drive.

    Please check back with NBC 6 for updates to this developing story.

