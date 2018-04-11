Former House Speaker John Boehner announced Wednesday that he has joined the advisory board of a marijuana firm, saying that his "thinking on cannabis has evolved."

In a joint statement with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is also joining the Acreage Holdings board, Boehner said it was time for "serious considerations of a shift in federal marijuana policy."

"While the Tenth Amendment has allowed much to occur at the state level, there are still many negative implications of the Federal policy to schedule cannabis as a Class 1 drug: most notably the lack of research, the ambiguity around financial services and the refusal of the VA to offer it as an alternative to the harmful opioids that are ravishing our communities," the statement read.

Acreage, which owns marijuana cultivation facilities and dispensaries in 11 U.S. states, said the addition of Boehner and Weld to the board will help shift the conversation on legalization "overnight."

"These men have shaped the political course of our country for decades and now they will help shape the course of this nascent but ascendant industry," Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy said in a news release.

The move marks a significant shift for the former Republican Congressman from Ohio, who had previously said he was "unalterably opposed" to legalization. Boehner told Bloomberg in an interview published Wednesday that, much like the majority of the American people, his position on the issue has changed.

In fact, according to a latest Gallup poll, 64 percent of American support marijuana legalization and for the first time, a majority of Republicans — 51 percent — also support legalizing marijuana.

And while still illegal at the federal level, marijuana is legal for medical and recreational use in 28 states, accounting for more than 60 percent of the U.S. population. The Schedule 1 classification from the Drug Enforcement Administration forces the industry to endure some unique challenges. Shut out of banks, businesses can't get loans and shops are stockpiling cash, creating a significant security threat. Federal policy is also an obstacle in furthering research on marijuana’s medical uses and benefits, Boehner noted.

He says he believes legalizing marijuana can be helpful to the nation's veterans and as a way to help fight the U.S. opioid drug crisis. He wants to see federally funded research done and to allow Veterans Affairs to offer marijuana as a treatment option.

“We need to look no further than our nation's 20 million veterans, 20 percent of whom, according to a 2017 American Legion survey, reportedly use cannabis to self-treat PTSD, chronic pain and other ailments,” Boehner said. “Yet the VA does not allow its doctors to recommend its usage. There are numerous other patient groups in America whose quality of life has been dramatically improved by the state-sanctioned use of medical cannabis.”

Boehner and Weld's position puts the two Republicans at odds with many in their party, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who earlier this year rescinded the Obama-era policy of a hands-off approach to state-level legalization efforts.