Officer Dennis Turner has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation as the department's policy requires an officer to get the approval of a watch commander for the arrest of someone under age 12.

A school resource officer was fired after arresting two 6-year-old students last week, Orlando police said Monday.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón announced that school resource officer Dennis Turner was terminated as a result of arresting the two children without the approval of a commanding officer.

An investigation is still underway into the incident, NBC News reported.